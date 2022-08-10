Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 3 Episode 8

at .

Did the truth come out?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8, Alder and Tally tried to find the penultimate piece of the First Song.

Cession Rescue - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8

However, a dangerous twist in the tale left Fort Salem under Camarilla's control.

With no one to turn to, Raelle made a daring plan that had the potential to leave the people she loved dead.

Elsewhere, some of the witches managed to escape to safety.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8 Quotes

Raelle: Did you call Scylla one of us?
Abigail: You know I've got a soft spot for shitbirds.

Alder: Did the song lead you to her?
Tally: I know where she is.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8 Photos

Don't Mess With Petra - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8
Cession Rescue - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8
Gone Batty - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8
Making Connections - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8
Making a Sacrifice - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8
Into the Past - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8
  1. Motherland: Fort Salem
  2. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3
  3. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8
  4. Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 3 Episode 8