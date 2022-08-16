Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did Max and Rosa manage to confront Liz?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 10, the duo found out more about what she had been hiding, leading to a game-changing turn of events.

Maria Helps - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Michael and Maria followed a lead, but they struggled to come to terms with the very real possibility their friends were lost forever.

Elsewhere, a sudden arrival in town left everyone pondering whether there was a way for Roswell to bounce back.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

Shivani: Don't hate me for pushing you towards greatness.
Liz: Pinot and a PowerPoint presentation, that might have been a better sell.

Bonnie: So, do you think he's leading us to Oasis or back to Earth?
Dallas: Now that's the thing about journeys. You don't figure out where they end until you start.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 10

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 10 Photos

