Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Did Liz manage to bounce back following a string of losses?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11, the scientist pondered her next move.

Meanwhile, Max found himself in an intense standoff as the villain finally closed in.

Elsewhere, Michael lost hope that he would ever reunite with Alex again.

Was there hope through all of the drama?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.