Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 11

at .

Did Liz manage to bounce back following a string of losses?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11, the scientist pondered her next move.

Dallas and Bonnie Investigate - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Max found himself in an intense standoff as the villain finally closed in.

Elsewhere, Michael lost hope that he would ever reunite with Alex again.

Was there hope through all of the drama?

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

Michael: You can go apple picking all you want. But my priority is Alex. So imma search every damn level of this inferno until I find him.
Bonnie: If we split up, we'll find Alex twice as fast.

You're only going down this spiral because I refuse to face my fears. But this is so much worse. I can't lose you, Liz. So if saving you means getting my abilities back, that's what I'm going to do.

Max [to Liz]

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11 Photos

Dallas and Bonnie Investigate - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11
Hanging On - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11
One on One - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11
Smiling At The Crashdown - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11
Behind The Scenes - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11
Heather Hemmens Directs - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11
  1. Roswell, New Mexico
  2. Roswell, New Mexico Season 4
  3. Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11
  4. Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 11