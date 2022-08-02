Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did Liz manage to find her missing friends?

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8 put more people in danger as another big disappearing act changed everything.

Meanwhile, her new mentor had some shocking home truths to unleash.

Elsewhere, Maria uncovered the truth behind the "messages" from the other side she'd been receiving.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.