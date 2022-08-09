Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 9

at .

Was there a way to save both Liz and Alex?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9, exposure to the alien power mist left everyone in danger.

All Smiles - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Michael stumbled upon a dangerous secret Rosa had been keeping from everyone.

Elsewhere, Isobel proceeded with her new sense of worth following another big bust-up.

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

In the real world, I’m dying.

Liz

Michael: What about Max? Why isn’t he waking up?
Isobel: Oh, God. Max got taken.
Michael: What are you saying? Is he trapped inside?
Isobel: I think they both are.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9 Photos

Roughed Up - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9
All Smiles - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9
Clyde Standoff - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9
Prepared Liz - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9
Dynamite Maria - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9
Brooding Michael - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9
