Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 8

How did the 14 men react to all of the season's happenings?

On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 8, Rachel and Gabby reunited with the most unforgettable faces.

As a night full of surprises got underway, a shocking rumor threatened to ruin the event.

How did everyone react to the controversies surrounding Hayden and Chris?

More importantly, did either of them show up?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.