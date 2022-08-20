What to Watch: House of the Dragon, Everything I Know About Love, See

We have an exciting week ahead with some new shows!

Saturday, August 20

8/7c Temptation Under the Sun (Lifetime)

A detective embarks on a steamy affair with an ex-pat while vacationing on an island.

However, when her lover is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, she must go to great lengths to clear his name.

But will someone lure her into danger?

8/7c Dating the Delaneys (Hallmark)

Three generations of Delaney women explore the highs and lows of modern-day dating, learning that love and romance can be found at any age…and sometimes where you least expect it.

The movie reunites former costars Rachel Boston and Paul Campell with a story you won’t want to miss.

And be sure to check out our interview with Paul Campbell, too.

Sunday, August 21

House of the Dragon (HBO)

HBO takes viewers back to Westeros in House of the Dragon, a series that takes place 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen.

We are thrown into the universe at a very different time, where political fervor is rampant, and lots of things are changing. The series is a lot of fun, and we’ll be reviewing it weekly, so stay tuned.

8/7c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

All eyes are on Abby and Evan as they prepare for their second date.

Abby asks her sisters for advice, but the best advice will come straight from her heart.

It doesn’t stop them from sharing some of their best and worst dates, which should be fun!

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

It's the penultimate finale and you don't want to miss it! A plan is in place to free Pope, and it's their most riskiest and dangerous task to date.

Everything starts clicking into place as we head into an explosive finale.

And Julia and Smurf’s tiff comes to a head.

9/8c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Raq looks to expand her empire, and that means weakening Unique in any way possible.

But the Unique situation is only one of Raq’s problems, as she comes face-to-face with Howard.

Elsewhere, Scrappy makes his allegiance known and Jukebox looks into her mother.

Monday, August 22

8/9c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Michael, Dallas, and Bonnie search for Alex in the pocket dimension, while back in Roswell, the gabg tries to rally around Liz.

But could it be too late to save Liz from herself?

This is the best episode of Roswell this season and you won’t want to miss a single second!

9/8c Industry (HBO)

Reeling from the Felim fallout, Eric takes some time to reassess his next move — which later finds him on a plane to New York. While continuing to reap the rewards of closing Bloom as a client, Harper begins to grow closer to Danny.

As she moves towards managing her family's money, Yasmin learns some startling truths about her father.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Who dies? We may finally discover it when the present catches up to that shocking flash forward.

Murphy and Darnell enact a plan to get to the investor behind Tre.

Meanwhile, Josh's unhinged pursuit of Murphy prompts a plan to be put into place.

Only three episodes remain of the series.

Tuesday, August 23

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Get ready for even more shocking twists as Mabel, Charles, and Oliver reveal, at last, who killed Bunny!

Who is behind the beloved building manager’s murder? Which theory will prove correct?

It’s a jam-packed, theatrical episode that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

Don’t miss the satisfying Season 2 finale of Only Murders In The Building!

10/9c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

In a climactic battle, the Unit and its allies team up to fight the Camarilla.

Alder races across the world to find the final piece of the First Song.

It's the series finale. Who will live and who will die?

Thursday, August 25

Everything I Know About Love (Peacock)

Emma Appleton and Bel Powley lead the cast of this adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s book.

TV Fanatic got the chance to watch the entire series, which focuses on best friends in their 20s in 2012 in London.

The series is very different from what you’d expect given the title. The acting, script, humor, and even the song choices are great. It is one of the best shows of the year by far.



Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

They’re BACK and as irreverent as ever! The Lower Decks team of the USS Cerritos have their work cut out for them as they seek to clear Captain Freeman’s name after the Season 2 jaw-dropping cliffhanger that saw Mariner’s mother apprehended by Star Fleet, accused of attempted genocide on Pakled Planet.

But that’s not all! Season 3 will see all of our favorites return. Cetacean Ops, shirtless Ransom, nightmare crystals. Well, that last one’s a new thing but don’t act like you haven’t been expecting an adventure that involves nightmares come to life. After all, if Star Trek: Prodigy can have a murder planet, Lower Decks deserves to have their brains probed [again].

Finally, hold onto your Romulan Ale as Ensigns Boimler, Mariner, Rutherford, and Tendi drink and scam and blunder their way across the galaxy to prove that the little guys have the biggest hearts! All hailing frequencies open. We are ready to WARP!

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Davia mixes business with pleasure when she considers a date with her student's father.

The FCG face cancel culture thanks to their association with a controversial figure.

Alice unpacks some of her issues around intimacy.

Friday, August 26

See (Apple TV+)

We’re back with the season premiere for the final season

We're back with the season premiere for the final season

Sight is returning and Baba Voss must keep his children safe.

Partner Track (Netflix)

It’s the series premiere for Partner Track.

At an elite NYC law firm, Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and hold onto her principles — while balancing romance, friends and family expectations.



Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.