What to Watch: The Princess, Echoes, Bad Sisters

Today is the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and HBO honors her with The Princess, airing tonight, while Discovery+ has The Diana Investigations later in the week.

Evil Season 3 concludes, Chesapeake Shores Season 6 (its final season) premieres, and Tales of The Walking Dead offers a new view of the post-apocalyptic world.

Saturday, August 13

The Princess (HBO)

The Princess, an intimate and immersive look at the life of Princess Diana, examines the overwhelming adoration and intense scrutiny she faced by the media and the public as a member of the royal family.

Created entirely from archival footage by documentarian Ed Perkins, the film brings the beloved royal to live exactly 25 years to the day that Diana died.

True fans of Princess Di won’t want to miss this moving tribute.

Romance in Style (Hallmark)

Ella (Jaicy Elliot) is a confident and passionate aspiring plus-size fashion designer who wants to make clothing for women like herself.

While working as a freelance seamstress at a high-profile fashion magazine, she meets the handsome and disarming Derek (Ben Hollingsworth), the “Prince of Publishing,” who is working on taking over the magazine business from his father.

Derek needs to learn the fashion business quickly and enlists Ella to show him the ropes. Ella and Derek come from two different worlds but are somehow drawn to one another.

Can they work past their differences to overcome unexpected work obstacles and expectations of what makes a conventional couple, proving love can be found where you least expect it?

8/7c In Love with My Partner's Wife (Lifetime)

When detective Paul Ford discovers his partner, Frank, is abusing his wife Eve, Paul steps in to rescue her.

Unfortunately, a vengeful Frank frames him for murder. With Paul on the run from his fellow officers and Eve on the run from her husband, the two find themselves escaping into a heated love affair.

Sunday, August 14

Evil (Paramount+)

The Evil Season 3 finale closes the book on Demons. Will another be opened?

After Monsignor’s death, the future of the series depends on the finale, and you won’t believe what’s in store.

Be sure to tune in on Sunday to read our full review of the season at 9 am!

Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

The final season of Chesapeake Shores has arrived!

There were substantial cliffhangers dangling from the previous season, and we expect they’ll all be addressed in some way.

Most notably, Connor suffered a heart attack, and while we don’t expect him to die, we wonder what his future looks like. Oh, and there’s that little phone call Abby made, too. This will be good!

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

Only THREE episodes left of this series, and it's bound to be WILD.

Pope is now in solitary confinement, but will it make it easier or harder to get him out?

It's a blast from the past with flashbacks that bring familiar faces, and an old friend comes into town for Deran.

9/8c Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC)

The latest spinoff is one of the most unique. It offers a new story, cast, and setting every single episode, and there are some big risks attached.

The first “tale” features Terry Crews and Olivia Munn as Joe and Evie – two people pushed together with an apocalyptic backdrop.

It’s fresh, exciting, and, dare I say, lighthearted.

The episode has plenty of stakes, and it’s some of the best TWD-universe content in years.

10/9c P-Valley (Starz)

It will be a busy day in Chucalissa, as the mayoral results trickle in.

Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda have to decide what's next for their relationship.

And will Keyshawn finally escape Derrick?

Monday, August 15

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Darnell and Murphy come face to face with their biggest problem, and they're shocked to find out it's familiar.

Max gets pulled into working with Gene to help out Murphy as best as he can, while Josh's vendetta worsens as his eyesight deteriorates.

Only three episodes remain of the series.

Tuesday, August 16

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Mabel follows her gut and questions a potential suspect, but he puts up a heck of a fight. Charles finally uncovers the mystery of the “Savage” painting and his father’s sordid history.

Oliver gets his DNA results, but are they what he was hoping for? Don’t miss the jaw-dropping penultimate episode of Only Murders In The Building Season 2!

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

Abigail, Raelle, Tally, and Scylla speak out against the Camarilla during a trial leveled against all witches. Will it be enough to turn the tide? Even in the darkest moments, joy is found.

Wednesday, August 17

9/8c Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up (ID)

Three cases that kept Lt. Joe Kenda up at night will finally be put to rest as he returns to the screen for three theatrical-length Homicide Hunter specials, revealing chilling new details of career-defining cases.

With his gruff voice and no-nonsense demeanor, Kenda leads viewers through labyrinthine cases that have plagued him for decades.

The first case, premiering tonight, focuses on the murder of a 20-year-old active-duty soldier, Darlene Krashoc, whose body was found dumped behind a restaurant in Colorado in March 1987.

Thursday, August 18

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

The final three episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 are the series at its best.

While the original series unveiled all the secrets after several seasons, these episodes dig deep and give answers to the most burning questions.

We’ve watched them, and they’re a spectacular display of how to give answers and also leave fans wanting more.

The Diana Investigations (Discovery+)

Twenty-five years ago, a fatal car accident took the life of the beloved Princess Diana of Wales, devastating the world.

In the decades following her death, conspiracy theories and accusations have swirled - who was to blame? How did this happen? Over the course of four gripping parts, THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS offers a new look into the tragedy that has shocked the world for decades.

For the first time, hear exclusively from the key figures who investigated the beloved Princess' death as they provide new insight and reveal never-before-heard details.

The Undeclared War (Peacock)

Set in a post-pandemic 2024 in the run-up to a British general election, a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ secretly works to ward off a cyberattack on the country’s electoral system.

Saara Parvan (Hannah Khalique-Brown) is a young student getting work experience in the malware department when a security breach leads to a high-stakes first day at the office.

She’s quickly thrust into the center of an escalating data war with Russia that has dangerous implications extending far beyond cyberspace.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

The fallout from Isabella's unexpected violence leads to some tension between her and Gael as they face new threats to their child and parenthood.

Davia visits her hometown and must face some demons.

The FCG must determine if morals trump profit.

Friday, August 19

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

The series stars Sharon Horgan, alongside Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters.

We’ll have interviews with many of the characters in anticipation of the series premiere next week!

Echoes (Netflix)

Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret.

Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child.

But everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

