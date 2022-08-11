Yellowjackets Season 2: Lauren Ambrose to Play Adult Vanessa!

When Yellowjackets Season 2 finally debuts on Showtime next year, we'll be meeting the adult version of a fan-favorite character.

The premium cabler announced today that two-time Emmy and Tony nominee Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) is joining the highly anticipated second season of the hit drama in a series regular role as the adult version of Van.

In addition, Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), who plays the teen version of Van, has been upped to series regular in season two.

Van was a key player throughout the first season of the smash-hit series, and thankfully, fans will be delving deeper into what really happened after the crash, and of course, what the heck is going on in the present.

Yellowjackets launched in 2021 and is nominated for seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci.

The series was also nominated for two writing Emmys and earned additional noms for Directing and Casting.

The first season averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

Ambrose is best known for starring for five seasons in the critically-acclaimed drama Six Feet Under, which earned her two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

She can currently be seen in M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series Servant, for which she received a Critics Choice Award nomination.

The fourth and final season of that show is set to launch in 2023.

Additional television credits include The X-Files, Torchwood, Dig and Law & Order.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The freshman season also starred Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue).

Yellowjackets is set to return early next year on Showtime.

