1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Another Dutton

The Yellowstone prequel has cast another Dutton.

Brandon Sklenar is the latest addition to the cast of 1923, which is on track for a December bow on Paramount+.

Sklenar joins Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as well as Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

1923 will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," according to the description.

Sklenar's Spencer Dutton is described as “Jacob Dutton’s (Ford) nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s (Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I.”

1923 marks the latest role at Paramount+ following his appearance on the hit limited series The Offer, where he played Burt Reynolds.

On the big screen, Sklenar starred in Midway, Vice, and Mapplethorpe.

The project will follow in the footsteps of 1883 which was one of the most successful series in recent memory,

It told a story over a hundred years before one of TV's biggest hits, and delivered stellar production values and acting to boot.

Yellowstone remains very much alive, with the fifth season on track for a November launch.

A follow-up to 1883 titled 1883 The Bass Reeves Story is also in the works.

Additionally, another spinoff of Yellowstone is in the works, which is titled 6666.

Like we said, the franchise is huge, so it makes sense to craft various offshoots.

To date, the original series and expansions have been well-received, so we should probably expect projects set in that universe for the years to come.

