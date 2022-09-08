1923: Yellowstone Prequel Unveils a New Generation of Duttons

Are you ready to meet the Duttons from 1923?

Paramount+ on Thursday unveiled the cast of its highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel 1923.

Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) is set to play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.'s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton.

He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.

Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas) will play Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family.

James Badge Dale (Hightown) will play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton.

Marley Shelton (Scream) will play Emma Dutton, the dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.

Brian Geraghty (Big Sky) will play Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman. Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school.

Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician) will play Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

They join previously announced cast Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Ford will play Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, husband to Cara Dutton and brother of James Dutton.

Mirren will play Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is the next installment of the Yellowstone origin story, following the record-breaking performance of 1883, the most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series has begun production in Montana and will debut on Paramount+ in December 2022.

1923 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Yellowstone has been a huge hit for Paramount Network.

Its first spinoff, 1883, launched last year, drawing stellar viewership and a rave response from critics and fans.

What are your thoughts on this new cast?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.