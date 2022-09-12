A Friend of the Family: Peacock Unveils Unnerving Trailer and Key Art

Peacock gave viewers the most extensive look yet at A Friend of the Family during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Series star Jake Lacy, who was nominated for an award, introduced the trailer during the Emmys telecast.

The official trailer and key art take us inside the world of the series.

In addition to Lacy, A Friend of the Family features a star-studded cast that includes Anna Paquin (Flack), Colin Hanks (The Offer), Lio Tipton (The Edge of Sleep), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Hendrix Yancey (George & Tammy), and more.

The series premieres on Peacock on October 6 with three episodes at launch and new episodes streaming weekly.

A Friend Of The Family is inspired by the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a few years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.”

The series comes from showrunner/EP/writer, Nick Antosca (Candy, Brand New Cherry Flavor, The Act), and Jan and Mary Ann Broberg both serve as producers on the series as well.

From the trailer alone, it's clear this will be an unnerving story that will peel back the layers on one of the most shocking cases.

"It’s easy to judge the Broberg family’s story from the outside. Sometimes when people first hear it, they get defensive: How could these parents have let this happen? " Antosca shares of his intent to bring the story to life.

"I’m not like them. That’s understandable. It’s a surreal story. When I first heard it, I empathized with the family’s vulnerability, and I felt like I understood their story from the outside."

"But it stayed with me, and I wanted to understand from the inside — to know what their lives felt like, to live in each family member’s experience, to see how they were caught in such a bizarre web, and help audiences understand too."

"I hope people will come away from the series with a deeper understanding of the family and say: In that time, in that place, they were like me."

"They made terrible mistakes, but they loved their kids. And a master manipulator took advantage of them," the statement from Antosca adds.

Check out the official trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

