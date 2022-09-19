Alison Sweeney Inks Overall Deal With Hallmark Media

Alison Sweeney's tenure at Hallmark will continue.

The beloved actress has inked a deal with Hallmark Media for a multi-picture overall deal, it was announced today.

“Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years – both on screen as well as behind the camera as a producer,” began Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media.

“She’s long been a fan favorite and we can’t wait to continue our work together as we bring new stories to life.”

“I am thrilled to continue to work with Hallmark as they continue to support my work as an actress and as a producer,” Sweeney remarked.

“I’m very proud of our Christmas movie and excited for the future projects to come!”

Sweeney is set to star in A Magical Christmas Village, which she also executive produces, with Luke Macfarlane (Moriah’s Lighthouse” and special guest star Marlo Thomas.

The movie premieres this year during Hallmark Channel’s annual, top-rated “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.

Sweeney plays Summer, an architect living in a small town where she’s raising her young daughter Chloe (Maesa Nicholson, “Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery”).

When her mother Vivian (Thomas) finds herself in need of a place to live, her orderly life becomes a little less so after inviting Vivian to move in with them during this transition.

Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes.

As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates, including Summer’s chance meeting with Ryan (Macfarlane), a newcomer to their community.

The two quickly learn they share much in common and as they spend more time together, Ryan slowly helps Summer learn to open her hear to love again.

Meanwhile, living under the same roof gives Summer and Vivian the chance to mend fences as the holiday nears and, perhaps with a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together.

Sweeney is an award-winning actress, producer, director, content supplier, TV host, and author who is a constant source of inspiration with her balance of career and her focus on family, health, and wellness. Sweeney currently stars, and executive produces rom-com television movies for a global audience.

