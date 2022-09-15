Andrea Barber Reunites With Full House Co-Star Candace Cameron Bure for GAC Family Holiday Movie

Andrea Barber is teaming up with her Full House/Fuller House co-star Candace Cameron Bure for a new holiday movie at GAC Family.

Barber has joined the cast of the Christmas movie Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Lane, Deadline reports.

While it's unclear if Bure will appear in front of the camera for the project, the star will have a big presence behind the scenes because she's set to produce.

“It brings me great joy to bring you the incredibly talented and funny Andrea Barber," said Candace Cameron Bure.

"Having a 30-year bestie friendship both on and off camera has allowed me to find the perfect project to introduce the Christmas genre audience to her brilliant comedic skills, her heartwarming authenticity and vulnerability that is a rare gem today."

"Just as I have, audiences will fall in love with Andrea’s warmth and relatability, and chuckle along with her all the way down Candy Cane Lane."

The flick is based on the novel by Sheila Roberts, and finds Barber playing Ivy Donaldson, who is going through a transition in her life.

Separated from husband, Rob (played by Virgin River's Dan Payne), and putting on a brave face for her daughter, Ivy also struggles with the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, the darling of Icicle Falls; head of the Candy Cane Lane Lights Extravaganza, owner of The Christmas Haus, and a former TV star known adoringly as the “Christmas Maven.”

The shoes seem too big to fill.

When obstacles reach a crescendo for Ivy, a series of comical and mysterious events bring neighbors of Icicle Falls, including Ivy’s entire family, together in a masterstroke of perfection only the “Christmas Maven” herself could appreciate.

It sounds like a fun movie.

It marks the second project Bure has in the works at GAC Family after signing a mega deal earlier this year.

Bure will headline A Christmas... Present later this year.

Bure plays real estate agent Maggie Larson, described by the network as "an overly scheduled real estate agent and Type-A mom who takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter."

"Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.