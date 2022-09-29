Apple TV+ Announces Return Dates for The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, and More!

Apple TV+ is closing in on return dates for some of its most popular series.

The streaming service unveiled the premiere dates for highly anticipated hit series set to return with new seasons this fall, beginning with The Mosquito Coast continuing its high-stakes journey in Season 2 on November 4.

Mythic Quest is set to return for third season on November 11, while the widely acclaimed spy drama Slow Horses Season 2 premieres on December 2.

The Independent Spirit Award-nominated anthology Little America returns with eight brand new, heartfelt installments on December 9.

The new seasons will premiere alongside an expanding slate of series and films from today’s biggest storytellers also debuting this fall on Apple TV+.

Projects on tap include The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron and making its global debut on Apple TV+ this Friday September 30, Shantaram, the new Apple Original starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts premiering on October 14.

Also on tap is Causeway, the acclaimed new Apple Original film starring and produced by Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence premiering in theaters and on Apple TV+ on November 4.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is the new documentary feature about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez that will also debut November 4, on Apple TV+.

All of the returning series made big impacts when they launched on Apple TV+.

In particular, many thought The Mosquito Coast Season 2 would be a limited series, but the drama is continuing on.

Here is the streamer's description of Season 2:

Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel and starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, “The Mosquito Coast” follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.

In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees.

This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between the scions of a local drug lord.

At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever.

