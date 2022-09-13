Big Sky: Who's Out as Series Regular?

When Big Sky Season 3 gets underway at ABC, a fan favorite will be M.I.A.

TV Line reports that Omar Metwally will not be back as a series regular.

Series showrunner Elwood Reid told the outlet that the actor approached the showrunner about working on a play.

“I didn’t know if we were coming back. I didn’t know when we would come back.”

However, production on Big Sky Season 3 started much earlier than usual, meaning that Metwally was already attacked to Epiphany at Lincoln Center Theater in New York City.

As a result, Big Sky Season 3 proceeded without Mark Lindor, but there's hope he could resurface down the line.

The showrunner confirmed that Lindor will not be a part of the first batch of episodes, but noted that he's "not dead, not gone" and that "he may show up."

As previously reported, Big Sky Season 3 will feature a new case.

"Private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their unparalleled investigative skills," the official logline teases.

"But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree."

The series even has a new subtitle -- Deadly Trails.

Given the subject matter, it makes sense.

ABC has dropped plenty of teasers to show how different the series will be this season.

It looks set to take the series in a drastically different direction.

Big Sky landed a renewal earlier this year, and it was subsequently revealed that the show would be moving to Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

The series returns Wednesday, September 21 at 10 p.m.

