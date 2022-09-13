Candace Cameron Bure's First GAC Family Holiday Movie Confirmed

Candace Cameron Bure revealed earlier this year that she was leaving Hallmark Channel behind and relocating to GAC Family.

Now, we have some details about her first project with the cable network.

Great American Family revealed that the former Full House star will headline and produce A Christmas... Present.

The flick will debut in November as part of the "Great American Christmas" event.

Bure plays real estate agent Maggie Larson, described by the network as "an overly scheduled real estate agent and Type-A mom who takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter."

"Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season."

"A Christmas … Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what's right in front of our eyes," Bure said in a statement.

"The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it's through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what's most important."

Bure's move to GAC Family broke in April.

The move reunites the star with Bill Abbott.

“Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of GAC Media.

“She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming," said the former Hallmark boss.

"I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement at the time.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

"Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.