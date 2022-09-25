Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 7 Review: It's Not For Me To Say

Aww. Look at the O'Briens, shoring up their happy endings.

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 7 is filled with good news, and with only three remaining, we should expect nothing less.

I'm sure going to miss this family.

Bree sure has a lot of relationship hangups. She's fortunate to have found love with Luke, who is about as easygoing as it gets.

She mentioned how she hates the term soulmates and celebrating her birthday in any way when they realized that they shared the day of their birth.

It's sure something to think about! I think most people dislike the term soulmates because it's kind of goofy, and it leaves no wiggle room. If your relationship fails, then what? From my perspective, if you can't make it, then you aren't soulmates. Easy peasy.

Sharing a birthday is a surprise and connects you further. But when you're like Bree and hate celebrating your special day, then it's a little messy. Luke said he felt the same and didn't need recognition, but Bree didn't believe him.

It's kind of sad that Bree doesn't think her life is worth celebrating. Gifts aren't a necessity, but people like to give them because they want you to remember you are loved.

Oddly, Bree took her dislike for the day to the extremes but managed to circle around it so bizarrely that she was certain that Luke would get her a gift, so she bought him one.

I could see that coming a mile away. The more pressure you put on any situation, the more you can expect it to lean toward a disaster. Well, this wasn't a disaster; it was just really awkward. I cringed as much during that discussion as I did when Bree was accusing Luke of lying to her over the fortune.

When you talk so much about it that the family is walking on eggshells, it's your problem, not theirs.

But these are the O'Briens, and they swung it around beautifully. The bottom line is not to make a fuss or put expectations on those around you. Let them shower you with praise if they want to.

Luke: Happy just another day.

As it turns out, I like the idea of Ordinary Day. We should celebrate it anytime we want to remind someone how much we love them.

Abby and Evan went through a phase of putting too much pressure on what they were going to be to each other instead of just allowing what was between them to grow.

Once they decided to just roll with it, their relationship changed dramatically. They love being in each other's company. Spending time together is s joy.

Evan: It's weird. I know we kind of just started dating, but I feel like I've known you forever.

That cute teasing moment was electric, and they both felt the shock of realizing they were in love. Evan took off like a shot, but since they are so comfortable together now, their later discussion was a lot easier.

Abby has been searching for this kind of love for so long, and Evan wanted an excuse to settle down; he wanted a family to love as much as he wanted a partner.

When they eventually marry, Abby and Evan can find a home for their family because it's getting crowded at the house!

Mick is throwing caution and the 12-step program to the wind in his efforts to get back what he lost so many years ago with Megan. Their long-distance relationship is taking its toll on them, especially when they are making up for lost time.

Abby was rightly concerned about his recovery, but the uncertainty between Mick and Megan is partly responsible for him looking to drugs for solace. Sure, he was injured, but it was when their trip around the world fell apart that Mick fell apart in general.

Instead of talking with Megan, Mick went inside of himself, seemingly to allow Megan to spread her wings and fly again.

You couldn't blame him for that. Mick was struggling with what had been and what failed in his life well before Megan's Getty opportunity arose. His plane crash came as a result of his search for inner peace.

Now that he's seen what was driving him to make questionable choices, he's eager to secure his future with the woman he's loved his entire adult life.

But opening your heart means opening yourself to disappointment, too. As confident as Mick was in his love for Megan, he wasn't as much in Megan's love for him.

That's why he flubbed his first attempt to ask her to move in with him. You can't protect your heart and open it wide at the same time.

Thankfully, Mick realized his error and had an ace up his sleeve.

His proclamation gave me the chills. The setting was exceptional; the pergabo he made for them to share time together was so special. And it wasn't without a hiccup, with Megan leaning into the still-wet paint.

Those little moments are how memories are made.

Still, Megan didn't give him an answer right away, and that made how she did accept his proposal even more special.

Kevin was torn about what to do once he saw the baby's sex, which was also a cute storyline.

I'm with Kevin all the way. As soon as someone says don't look, my head darts up, and I look. I think it's the word look. It's all you hear. Look! and then you see something you shouldn't or wish you hadn't.

Keeping the sex of the baby a secret until birth in the modern age is very difficult, though. I'd be so eager to see every millimeter of my unborn child that I wouldn't be able to look away.

In Kevin's case, if he allowed Sarah to remain in the dark, he would have to lie to her, and that's not how you want to bring a child into the world.

Jessica Sipos was having a heck of a time playing Sarah's innocence with a straight face. The more Sarah talked, the more I thought she might have seen something, too.

Whenever she mentioned a name, I thought she was playing with Kevin, trying to get him to admit what he knew.

They were super cute scenes that showed the kind of family they will provide for their child. There will be a lot of love and laughter in their house.

With Sarah so close to giving birth, I assume we'll see their son born before the final credits roll. Another festive occasion to send the O'Briends off with love.

Even David is getting his happy ending with his father, who may have been framed after all.

All David wanted was his father's love, and because he was so sure he didn't have it all his life, he was less likely to accept his father's pleas of innocence. But David's dad may not have shown David his love in a way David understood, but now David knows it was always there.

Dennis: You are the only one that I trust.

David: You can't manipulate me anymore.

Dennis: The combination to the safe is the license plate of your first bike.

David: What?

I learned that my dad was proud of me in a similarly roundabout fashion, and it changed my perspective on our relationship forever. They always say that actions speak louder than words, but sometimes, you'd like the words, too.

Now they know where they stand, and David can provide his dad with the emotional support he desperately needs as he battles for his life.

What did you think of the hour? Are you getting sad as we get ever closer to saying goodbye to the O'Brien family?

