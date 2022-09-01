Christine Baranski Was Stunned to Learn About The Good Fight's Demise

Fans of The Good Fight were thrown for a loop earlier this year when it was revealed the series would end with its forthcoming sixth season.

As it turns out, Christine Baranski was also shocked by the decision to conclude the series.

“I had finished a marvelous workday with John Slattery and Gary Cole — I didn’t know what was coming,” the star, who originated the role of Diane Lockhart on The Good Wife, told TV Line in a new interview.

“By the time I got home, [series co-creators] Robert and Michelle [King] called me and told me it’s going to be the end… I was stunned," the star recalled.

"My heart dropped… I tried to be sanguine and understand the reasoning for it, but it was a loss of so many things: the consistency of the work; the marvelous group of people that constitute the show; the marvelous writing."

“I don’t think I ever took for granted just how lucky I was to be on such a quality show,” Baranski adds.

“I started enjoying the work more than ever in my final few seasons.”

It's unclear at this stage whether the series finale will feel rushed, given how late in the game the decision to end it dropped.

Viewers have followed Diane's journey since 2009, so there has to be some payoff.

The decision to end it came from creators Robert and Michelle King.

“Thanks to the creative brilliance of Robert and Michelle King, The Good Fight has been a marquee series for Paramount+ and a huge source of personal pride for me and our studio,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios earlier this year.

“Robert and Michelle took the bones of their network hit, The Good Wife, which pushed creative boundaries, and transformed it into a signature streaming series."

"It is a series that taps into the zeitgeist of the nation’s mindset to artistically reveal the absurdity and anxiety of a nation in transition, both culturally and politically."

"Their story was further elevated by the brilliant acting talents of Christine, Audra, Sarah, Michael, Nyambi, Charmaine and an amazing roster of regular and guest actors during its run."

"Woven together, this amazing collection of creative talent has presented a series that is admired by critics, peers and a growing global audience," the statement continued.

"We are so excited to see what this company has in store for the final season; I have no doubt that it will be memorable.”

What are your thoughts on the conclusion?

The final season premieres September 8 on Paramount+.

