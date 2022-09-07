Cobra Kai Season 4 DVDs Reveal Extended Scene Between Terry Silver and John Kreese

While we're eagerly awaiting Cobra Kai Season 5, there is still more to discover from Cobra Kai Season 4!

In this never-before-seen extended scene, we get a deeper look at John Kreese and Terry Silver discussing their future.

Terry wasn't much interested in returning to the man he once was.

Kreese and Silver Ponder Their Future - Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1

It's hard to believe that it's been so long since Cobra Kai Season 4 premiered.

Yet, it almost feels like a lifetime ago, too.

Terry Silver Returns -tall - Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1

The fourth season saw another enemy from Daniel's past return, this time with Kreese's urging.

Kreese and Silver had been friends for a long time, but after the way that Cobra Kai and karate made Silver feel, he turned away from it.

Let's face it, he wasn't a very nice man.

This exclusive first look reminds us that Silver wanted to and did change and was concerned that returning to Cobra Kai and working with Kreese might scuttle all of his progress.

As we know, that didn't scare him away from helping his friend, and we don't blame him for lending a hand when Kreese needed it most.

But what we'd like to know is what is left of the man Silver became as we move into Cobra Kai Season 5.

Kreese's Agenda -tall - Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 3

Things are not the same anymore, and nobody could have imagined after that conversation the events that were to unfold during Season 4.

With Kreese down for the count, how will Silver swoop in and save the day for the Cobra Kai dojo?

Will Silver embrace the changed man, or will he slip slide away in the sunset of Kreese's downfall?

Silver Smirks - Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 6

The easiest way to determine what's to come is sometimes to revisit what has been.

In this case, with Sony Pictures DVD release on September 13, you may find more clues to help understand who Silver was and is now.

The only way forward is to know from whence you came.

Be sure to own the DVD set on September 13, and watch Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix to see where the past takes us next!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Kreese: You can crash here as long as you want.
Robby: Look, this was a bad idea. I know Cobra Kai helped when I was getting jumped in juvie, but I'm not going to be a pawn in this bet that you made with my dad and Mr. LaRusso.
Kreese: I don't think of you as a pawn. I think of you as a king. Your father had all the talent in the world, but he squandered it. I gave him every opportunity to come back, but he chose Diaz, and he left you with that mark on your head. Trust me, you've got even more talent than your father. you just need to show it to the world.

Johnny: Ready. Let's begin!
Demetri: Begin what exactly?
Daniel: Begin a new era. Many of us used to be enemies, but rivalries don't need to last forever. The All-Valley Tournament is just a few months away, and this year the stakes are higher than they've ever been We know that Cobra Kai is going to use every dirty trick they can in the book. There's only one way we're going to be able to beat them--.
Johnny: By kicking their asses so hard they shit themselves. We're going to take things to the next level. We're going to teach you an aggression stronger than anything Cobra Kai throws at us. If they strike first, we're going to pre-strike.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1

Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1 Photos

Kreese and Silver Ponder Their Future - Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1
Anthony Bullies - Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1
Rocky and Apollo - tall - Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1
Teaching Daniel Offense - Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1
Munching on a Pretzel -tall - Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1
Boss Moves -tall - Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1
