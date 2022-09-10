Cobra Kai Season Finale Review: The Rise and Fall of Cobra Kai

Um, excuse me, WHAT is the new Daniel/Johnny dojo name?

So much was jampacked into Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 9 and Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 10 that even I was having trouble breathing, but they left out that pesky little detail, and now we'll have to wait until season six to learn what this new blended dojo will be named and will look like.

But at least Silver is down and out, for now.

It was a solid finale, but it also felt like the storytelling stopped in the middle instead of at the end. In that sense, Cobra Kai Season 5 feels like a brief intermission until the rest is resolved.

We've grown so accustomed to tournaments and competitions factoring into finales that it feels odd that we'll have to wait until next year to even say what [Insert Dojo Name] joining Sekai Tekai even means.

And who will be a part of it when it's all said and done? Silver going down and his kids turning on him is such a significant turning point within the series.

It's not solely that they gave up on Silver, but they threw their Cobra Kai gear right in his face. The implication is that they're done with Cobra Kai, and if that's indeed the case, does that mean it's over?

The series is named after Cobra Kai, for goodness sake. The endgame is always to eradicate the dojo and all it stands for, but it can't possibly be the end, right?

Without Silver, who takes over and runs Cobra Kai? Evidently, Kreese would like to do it, but there's no way he can simply worm his way back in with ease, right?

Does this mean we'll have Kim sticking around, taking over, and teaching the way of the Fist? And if Kim intends to run Cobra Kai, molding it to whatever she desires, can we anticipate a bunch of new students?

Admittedly, a power battle between Kreese and Kim would be pretty damn epic. Because Kreese spent the entire season in jail, he eluded reacquainting himself with Kim.

It wouldn't be surprising if they were set up to serve as foils to one another in the next season. We deserve to see those two squaring off, and Alicia Hannah has been so fantastic here that I don't want to let her go.

Cobra Kai adores Martin Kove, and frankly, how can you not? The moment it felt as if Kreese had turned a leaf and suffered a tragic fate because of it, we found out that it was all an elaborate ruse so Kreese could escape prison.

If he had only held out a bit longer, he could've walked out a free man on his own. It wasn't that surprising that Kreese didn't change and was playing his psychologist. A leopard doesn't change its spots.

The bolder move probably would've been to kill Kreese off. But now, he's back to take his place as the series' primary antagonist, and the possibilities are endless from here.

Something tells me Kreese may lie and wait until the global tournament and really show out. It will make things interesting regarding Tory and where she factors in, though.

And how long do you think Silver will be in jail? He's a man of means and could probably throw his money and weight around. They got him for assault, but what else? Arson? Attempted murder? The latter is tricky because the guys did invade his home.

For a man like Silver, all of this could be a setback more than a complete downfall, but you never know.

For everything he had done, it almost felt anticlimactic that streaming video footage of him admitting he cheated, prompting his kids to turn their backs on him, and Daniel kicking his ass using his own method against her were the things that broke Silver for good.

Daniel more than earned that moment, though. He needed to face his fears and the hold that Silver had on him, even if his way of defeating Silver felt too easy.

They spent so much time building up how Silver is invincible that the fight felt too easy for Daniel in comparison. We had just watched Silver go toe-to-toe with Chozen and seemingly take him out permanently.

Moments later, Silver was huddled on funky karate mats with his kids looking down on him after the Silver Method got used against him.

The scenes at Silver's home were the most intense. The showdown with Chozen was enough to have you on the edge of your seat, and when it appeared as though Silver killed Chozen, the simmering rage came to a head.

Chozen: I am not afraid to kill.

Chozen has truly been the heart of this season, and the prospect of losing him when we were just watching him unwind, get drunk, be jolly, and acknowledge his feelings via voicemail to Kumiko was too much to bear.

Barnes added something fun to the mix too.

The guys and girls going on a date night was pure entertainment and fun. It's adorable how Johnny, Daniel, Carmen, and Amanda have become so close with one another.

They didn't hesitate to celebrate the news that Johnny and Carmen were expecting a child. Although, isn't it weird that Carmen never said anything about Johnny telling the boys?

Chozen fit into the mix perfectly. The comedic chops are always on point. Chozen and Johnny having a chat about love, and all was great, and they've forged a special bond of their own.

Of course, Daniel came through with solid advice, and hopefully, we can anticipate a Chozen and Kumiiko reunion where he learns that his feelings for her are mutual.

Chozen was also hilarious when he enabled Johnny and Barnes with their harebrained plan to attack Silver. In hindsight, if they hadn't gone on the dangerous, drunken warpath, they probably never would've taken Silver down that night.

And the timing couldn't have been better since the kids were on their own mission. Teamwork makes the dream work.

Kim: Something is holding you back. Tory: I can't do it.

Kim: It's the boy, isn't it? You act strong but insider your strong.

Tory: That's not true. Kim: Your feelings make you weak.

Tory: No. Kim: You care more about this boy than you do your own dojo.

Once Sam got over her feelings and heeded Miguel's advice, she could sit down and have an actual discussion with Tory. She realized that Tory was heartbreaking for many reasons about the All Valley scandal.

And that reminder of the type of life that Tory lives added some more perspective for Sam. At the end of the day, Tory is a troubled kid who is dealing with more than anyone her age should have to, taking care of her mother and herself.

Cobra Kai meant a lot to her for many reasons, including giving her a sense of community and belonging.

If you couldn't feel for her after catching that glimpse of her home life, you could at least wince at the pain she was in with that challenge to punch stone.

She sacrificed so much for nothing but pain.

At least she got to stand up for herself when she and Devon teamed up to fight Kim during that epic brawl.

Devon coming around all on her own was satisfying because she's a strong-willed girl who follows the beat of her own drum. Hopefully, we'll get to see more of her connecting with Tory. They have so much in common, and Tory unofficially acquiring a mentee truly helped with her redemption arc this season.

It feels like there is hope yet for Kenny and Robby. Kenny couldn't bring himself to talk to Robby after everything went down, but it should be interesting when he's finally ready to do so.

Silver: Mr. Keene, to what do we owe the pleasure.

Everything Robby has done thus far has been for Kenny, so ideally, they can continue fostering their bond. And maybe Kenny and Anthony can clear the air too.

But it's very possible that even if Kenny is disgusted with Silver, he's not prepared to go all-in with Robby, Miyagi-Do, or anything else. He's more confused and lost than ever.

On the topic of confusion, it's a relief that Sam and Miguel expressed themselves and got to state where they stand on their relationship.

Sam was a bit of a pain with this situation. It wasn't fair that she didn't want to be with him for a bit but then got angry at him for moving on with someone else.

Fortunately, they've realized that they not only want to be with one another, but they love each other. Those are some big words to use, so the fact that they've exchanged them with each other must mean that Sam and Miguel will be a foregone romance for the foreseeable future.

Additional Notes:

Amanda has also been one of the greatest aspects of this season.

The adults dominated most of the storylines and screen time this season, but I'm not mad about it at all.

It feels like we missed out on a lot of the father/child dynamics that the show is well-known for -- both Johnny and Daniel appeared to lack time with their respective kids. Although, Johnny at least had the Mexico trip and getting Robby and Miguel to make amends.

Anthony got more to do this season, which is cool, but the countdown is on for him actually to learn how to fight.

As a Johnny and Carmen shipper, I'm living the dream right now.

Can we keep Barnes? He's so much fun.

Kim is such a badass. I waited for her to use her ponytail to smack someone in the face the entire season, and she finally did. They know us so well!

I'm sorry, but no matter how much they try to make Stingray a thing, he's still annoying as hell. Stop trying to make Stingray happen.

Mitch's betrayal was probably long overdue. How long can a guy put up with a nickname like "Penis Breath" before they snap?

The season felt a bit darker and more mature than previous ones, they certainly didn't hold back on the swearing, and it was the first time the show felt geared more towards adults than the teens.

Over to you, Cobra Kai Fanatics.

What are your predictions regarding Kreese's escape? Did Silver's takedown feel anticlimactic? Sound off below.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.