Criminal Minds: Evolution Reveals The BAU's Greatest Threat Yet is ... Zach Gilford!

When Criminal Minds returns on Paramount+, the iconic series will have a new name.

Per Deadline, the new chapter in the franchise will be called Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Given that this is a limited series revival with a season-long arc, it makes sense.

It's unclear at this stage whether the series could get a renewal and switch up the plot each season.

Time will tell, but if the series is as dominant in the ratings as it was during its CBS run, then Paramount+ might have a huge hit on its hands.

Deadline also reported that Friday Night Lights alum Zach Gilford had joined the cast in a recurring capacity.

The actor is playing a very different role than he's played in the past, being tapped as a villain named Elias Voit.

Volt is described as "an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death."

Elias sounds like an intriguing character, but we'll probably think differently when the show premieres.

"The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers," reads the logline for the project.

"Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

The Criminal Minds revival was confirmed earlier this year after various bumps in the road.

“For 15 seasons, CRIMINAL MINDS was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series in August.

“The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+."

"Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences.”

The returning cast includes Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

What are your thoughts on the revival?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.