CSI: Marg Helgenberger on Why the Time Is Right To Return As Catherine Willows

Marg Helgenberger returns to the CSI franchise for the first time in seven years later this month.

Helgenberger returns as Catherine Willows for CSI: Vegas Season 2 in a one-year deal.

The star opened up about her big return to the universe Friday at CBS' TCA panel.

“I wanted to make sure there was a reason Catherine would come back to the job,” the actress said of returning to reporters.

“It’s a tough gig. Why would Catherine, at this age, come back? That was important to me."

"I had several conversations with [showrunner] Jason Tracey about that. I really want to get it right and we did," Helgenberger adds.

The star's deal keeps her back in the universe for one year, and she said she felt the love with the new cast instantly.

“I feel the respect toward me, I’m so grateful. It’s been a hell of a lot of fun working with everybody," the original CSI star shared.

"The set is vastly different than the original set. I’m still discovering new rooms, in fact," she laughed.

"Of course I miss some of the old gang but I got over that pretty quickly because everybody has been so welcoming and gracious.”

News of Helgenberger's comeback comes after it was revealed that Jorja Fox and William Petersen would not be back for another season.

Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Jay Lee, and Paula Newsome are also set to return, reprising their roles from the freshman season.

They will be joined by Sara Amini, Led Medlin, Sherri Saum, and Ariana Guerra.

"CSI: Vegas season two kicks off with the return of Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) as she persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas," the logline teases for the premiere.

"The CSIs investigate the murder of a dominatrix found near her secret sex dungeon, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Sept. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)".

What are your thoughts on the big return?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.