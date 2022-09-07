CSI: Vegas: Sherri Saum Joins Season 2 Cast

Sherri Saum is the latest big name to join the CSI universe.

TV Line reported Wednesday that The Fosters veteran will recur on the second season of the CBS drama.

Saum will play Jodi, "a board member of the Eclipse Casino who will be working with Marg Helgenberger’s Catherine Willows to help solve a case," the outlet teases of the character.

There's a lot of excitement about CSI: Vegas Season 2, which will mark the first time Helgenberger has appeared in the CSI universe since the original series' 2015 finale.

Catherine Willows was a fan favorite, so fans will be excited at the prospect of checking back in with her.

"CSI: Vegas season two kicks off with the return of Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) as she persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas," the logline for the season premiere teases.

"The CSIs investigate the murder of a dominatrix found near her secret sex dungeon, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Sept. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)".

As previously reported, Jorja Fox and William Petersen will not be back for this new season, with Sara and Grissom's arcs closing.

Saum is best known for her work on The Fosters and its spinoff Good Trouble.

Her other TV credits include Locke & Key, Rescue Me, Sunset Beach, Roswell, New Mexico, and One Life to Live.

Other new additions for Season 2 include Sarah Amini, Joel Johnstone, Led Medlin, and Ariana Guerra.

Jay Lee, who recurred as Chris Park on the first season, has been elevated to series regular.

Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Paula Newsome are also set to return, reprising their roles from the freshman season.

What are your thoughts on Shaum's casting?

Hit the comments below.

Catch the season premiere on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10/9c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.