Dancing With the Stars: Two Longtime Pros Exit Ahead of Season 31

When Dancing With the Stars makes its move to Disney+ later this month, it will be without two longtime pros.

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold both announced Wednesday that they will not be back for Season 31.

Burgess revealed on Instagram that she is "not ready to spend a minimum of 10 hours a day" away from her newborn son Zane.

"I have some news that I have to tell you guys because I keep getting so many DMs about it," she shared, according to People.

"After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who's our casting director but also like a second mom to me, I made the really hard decision to not do this season of Dancing with the Stars."

"There's been a list that has been released saying that I would be a pro and I won't be," she clarified.

"I will be there in some capacity and we're still talking about that," she added.

"I'm at one hundred percent capacity with my body. I feel fit, I feel strong, I'm so ready to dance."

"I'm about to go to the gym right now. We're going to talk about what that means and how I can be apart of it."

"I was not ready to spend at minimum 10 hours a day away from Zane," she shared.

"I say ten hours because it's not just the time in the room. It's the travel time, the prep time, the hair and makeup time. Sundays and Mondays are full days away. I'm a full time breastfeeding mama and not only that, I just, I am so in love with just being a mom."

Burgess said she loves everything she's hearing about the upcoming season, but was worried she wouldn't get "these moments back."

"Watching him grow and this bonding time, I've been waiting for this for so long. I'm staying in that moment. I'm going to live and love every single bit of it."

"But it does not mean that I will not be around," she added.

"We are going to figure that out in whatever capacity that means. You will see me it will just be in a different way. I will be cheering them on ... I feel the magic coming in from the show, which is a really beautiful thing to have back."

"I'm feeling one hundred percent," Burgess concluded.

"I'm trying to have as much grace with my body as far as aesthetically having it go back. I have to have patience and I'm learning that. I'm human."

"I've had days of body insecurity, which I'll ramble about at another point, but instead of rambling about getting into shape, I'm going to go get into shape and I will check in with you guys later."

Arnold also took to Instagram to reveal her own exit.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately, I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family," she shared.

“Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around.”

Dancing With the Stars is set to return on Monday September 19 on Disney+.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.