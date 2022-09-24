Dead to Me Final Season Premiere Set at Netflix: Watch the First Trailer

All roads have led to this.

Netflix has set a premiere date for the third -- and final season -- of Dead to Me.

The smash hit dramedy will premiere its last season on November 17.

The news dropped during Tudum, Netflix's Global Fan Event on Saturday.

That means fans can binge the entire season on that date, which comes some 30 months after its Season 2 bow.

While the series is ending, three seasons were always in the mind of creator Liz Feldman.

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make,” Feldman said in a statement in 2020 when the final season got ordered.

“And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human."

"I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew."

"I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

Christina Applegate shut down speculation that the series had been canceled.

“I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans," Applegate tweeted after the decision to end the show went public.

"We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so.”

The longer than usual hiatus is due to COVID-19 delays as well as Applegate's health.

The star went public a year ago, revealing that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate wrote in a tweet at the time.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing,” the Dead to Me star shared.

Dead to Me has been a smash hit for Netflix, drawing rave reviews and strong viewership.

The final season trailer has a sense of finality as Jen and Judy come to terms with their actions once and for all.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.