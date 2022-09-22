Emily in Paris Season 3: First Look!

Emily in Paris will be back on the air "soon," according to Netflix.

A definite date has not been announced, but the streaming service unveiled photos and plot details Thursday morning, ahead of some exclusive news at Tudum this weekend.

"One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life," the logline teases.

"Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Emily in Paris Season 2 concluded with our titular heroine weighing up her options, including one that would take her away from Paris.

Given the title of the series, we doubt the show would work anywhere other than Paris, so we're sure Emily will remain there in Season 3.

The final scene of the previous finale hinted that Emily had made her decision, and truthfully, we'll be surprised if she doesn't align with Sylvie.

They've had lot of differences, but they recognize that each of them is crucial to keep things going in their favor.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series.

Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

Netflix also shared some first-look photos that strongly suggest Emily will indeed remain in Paris.

Of those photos, she's with friends, an ex-love, and a current beau.

Who said that living in Paris would be easy?

Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Executive Producers include Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Lilly Burns (JAX Media), Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown Producers: Raphael Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Lily Collins, Ryan McCormick, Jake Fuller.

Netflix is expected to make announcements about many of its new and returning series at this weekend's Tudum fan event.

The streamer promises exclusive news about Emily in Paris on Saturday, September 24.

Oh, and don't be worried about the series coming to an end anytime soon. A fourth season has already been ordered.

Hooray, right?

