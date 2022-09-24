Emily in Paris Season 3: Netflix Confirms December Return, and the First Trailer is Here

Emily Cooper and friends will be back on Netflix in time for Christmas.

The streaming service confirmed Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event that Emily in Paris Season 3 is set to premiere December 21.

Additionally, we also got a first-look teaser that shows Emily still trying to navigate her relationship friendship with Gabriel.

We can confirm from the clip that Emily does stay in Paris, so that's something.

However, our titular expat is still making bad decisions.

One comical scene from the teaser shows her cutting her hair and let's just say Mindy is not thrilled about it.

"One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life," the logline teases.

"Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series.

Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

While many Netflix shows have been delayed due to the pandemic, Emily in Paris will be back on the air exactly a year after Emily in Paris Season 2.

Netflix knows the series is a huge hit across the globe, which probably explains why it picked up Emily in Paris Season 4 in January.

There's no end in sight, but as a viewer, I hope the third season manages to get back to the brilliance of the first season.

Emily in Paris Season 2 was not as strong as that first season, so it's hard to be too excited for what's to come.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.