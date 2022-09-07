Erin Moriarty, The Boys Star, Speaks Out Against "Misogynistic Trolling" By Fans

Erin Moriarty is speaking out against fans of The Boys.

The actress reposted a fan article titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys Fans” on Instagram.

The article was written by @butcherscanary, and highlights the misogynistic comments from fans who have an issue with her character, Starlight.

“The harassment feels all the worse given the context of her role as Starlight on the show, a woman silenced and sexualized, treated like a celebrity canvas for others to project onto rather than a human being with her own thoughts and feelings,” the article states.

“But Annie is fictional, and Erin is not. The torment doesn’t end for her when the credit starts, because there is no switch off.”

The post continues, “Whilst I’m sure her male colleagues have endured unjust criticism, the obsession with her looks and the extent of objectification is unmatched.”

Moriarty shared in the caption that she has felt "silenced" and "dehumanized" by the unjust hate towards her character and appearance.

“I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up — we change & evolve mentally AND physically),” Moriarty wrote. “So with that I say: a) thank you to @butcherscanary b) this does break my heart — I’ve opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that," Moriarty shares.

"I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly, add to yours.”

Moriarty concluded the post with, “This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

Cast members of the hit Prime Video series took to the comments section to support their co-star.

“Love you Erin. We’re all here for you. You’re such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you," Jack Quaid wrote.

"Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back.”

“Support you and what you say here 100%. Well put ;) Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining," said Anthony Starr.

The Boys Season 4 is currently in production.

