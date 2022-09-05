House of the Dragon Episode 4 Trailer: Will a Rumor Derail Rhaenyra’s Claim to the Throne?

HBO's House of the Dragon has zeroed in on the politics of Westeros in a big way.

Through three episodes, Rhaenyra has been named heir to the throne while her uncle battles to shore up his claim to it.

Then there's Otto, who is trying to get in the King's ear to get his grandson, Aegon, on the throne.

There's another time jump on the horizon, and it makes sense after House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3.

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 4 puts Viserys on the spot as he tries to navigate the ever-changing dynamics in Westeros.

Aegon is around three years old when the next episode picks up, so there's no chance he will be ruling any time soon.

However, Otto always plays very different angles to get the people he wants in power.

Could he be the person to spread what looks to be a rumor about Rhaenyra?

Rhaenyra was named heir to the throne on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1, and there's been much discourse about it.

Rhaenys was overlooked regarding the throne because she is a female.

There have been similar complaints about Rhaenyra, but Viserys will not hear of it. He wants his daughter on the throne if he passes, but so much will change between now and then.

We see Alicent claiming Rhaenyra is not as deceitful as she's being portrayed, which should make for some good TV.

Thankfully, Daemon is back in King's Landing, and we can only imagine the drama coming with him.

He was less than thrilled about Viserys sending troops to the Stepstones at the tail end of the war with the pirates.

What will he do to get back at his brother?

We also see boats and dragons in the trailer and people being told to hide for cover.

Check out the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.