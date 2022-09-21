House of the Dragon Sneak Peek: 10 Years Later...

HBO's House of the Dragon reaches a big turning point this weekend.

The Game of Thrones prequel will take viewers 10 years into the future, with Emma D'Arcy taking over from Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke taking over from Emily Carey, and John Macmillan taking over for Theo Nate.

TV Fanatic got the chance to watch House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6, and it presents a big shift in the narrative, but it's pretty seamless.

Changes on the Horizon - House of the Dragon

HBO dropped a sneak peek at the highly anticipated episode titled "The Princess and the Queen" on its social media channels this week.

It picks up with Rhaenyra following the birth of her son, and she's been summoned to see the Queen.

Rhaenyra With Son - House of the Dragon

"Where are you going?" Laenor wonders.

"She wants to see him," Rhaenyra responds.

"Now? I'm coming with you," her husband says.

"I should hope so," says the princess.

"Let me take him," Laenor offers.

Rhaenyra and Daemon lead - Game of Thrones

"No, she'll get no such satisfaction from that," Rhaenyra shoots back. "

Just take my arm, at the least," Laenor says, adding: "Was it terribly painful?"

It is a great scene to give viewers a glimpse at the imminent change ahead.

House of the Dragon has emerged as a huge hit for HBO, with most recent averages putting the total viewership at 29 million per episode.

That number is huge, and highlights that the Game of Thrones franchise remains a big draw for HBO.

Many spinoffs are in development, and House of the Dragon has been renewed for Season 2.

“We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one," HBO said in a statement last month.

Learning More - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 5

"Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV."

"A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

Catch new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

House of the Dragon Quotes

I, Viserys Targaryen, first of his name King of the Andals, and the Rhoynar, and the First Men Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm do hereby name Rhaenyra Targaryen Princess of Dragons tone And heir to the Iron Throne.

Viserys

As the first century of the Targaryen dynasty came to a close The health of the Old King, Jaehaerys, was failing. In those days, House Targaryen stood at the height of its strength with ten adult dragons under its yoke. No power in the world could stand against it. King Jaehaerys reigned over nearly 60 years of peace and prosperity but tragedy had claimed both his sons Leaving his succession in doubt. So, in the year 101 The Old King called a Great Council to choose an heir. Over a thousand lords made the journey to Harrenhal. Fourteen succession claims were heard But only two were truly considered. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, the King's eldest descendant and her younger cousin, Prince Viserys Targaryen The King's eldest male descendant. It is declared by all lords paramount and lords vassal of the Seven Kingdoms That Prince Viserys Targaryen be made Prince of Dragons tone! Rhaenys, a woman, would not inherit the Iron Throne. The lords instead chose Viserys my father. Jaehaerys called the Great Council To prevent a war being fought over his succession. For he knew the cold truth. The only thing that could tear down the House of the Dragon was itself.

Rhaenyra

