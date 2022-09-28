Interview With the Vampire Season 2: Confirmed!

Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC.

The highly anticipated vampire drama has been renewed for a second season ahead of its series debut.

A sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe with Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify) and Showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights) executive producing.

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous. They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s Interview in a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios.

From the set build, to production design, costumes and more -- no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity."

“We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work.”

Adds Johnson: “The opportunity to revisit the passionate and shocking world of Louis, Lestat and Claudia is irresistible. We will happily walk through the doorway that AMC has so kindly opened for us and deliver a season two that takes full advantage of the wonders bestowed upon us by Anne Rice.”

Adds Jones: “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai. The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books."

"All praises be to our fearless network, we shall endeavor not to screw it up.”

Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches also have series adaptations in the works at AMC.

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 debuts October 2 on AMC and AMC+.

Your thoughts on the early renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.