Jack Ryan Season 3 (Finally!) Gets a Premiere Date

Did you forget about Jack Ryan?

Prime Video has confirmed when the long-delayed third season will get underway.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, is premiering on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21.

All eight episodes of the global hit will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

"Season Three of the action-thriller series finds Jack Ryan on the run and in a race against time," the official logline teases.

"Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold."

"Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict."

In addition to Krasinski, also returning for the third season are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November, and joining the cast are new series regulars Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, ParamountTelevision Studios, and Skydance Television and executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay.

Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce the third season, along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

Jack Ryan last aired on Prime Video in October 2019.

Deadline broke the news earlier this year that the fourth season -- ordered in 2021 -- will be its last.

While it doesn't sound like the decision was based on the quality of the series, Deadline says that leading man Krasinski had only signed a four-year deal to bring the show to life.

In its place, a spinoff headlined by Michael Peña is in the works.

Peña has yet to appear on the original series, but he will appear in the final episode of Season 3, before serving as a regular for the final season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.