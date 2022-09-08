Jessica Lowndes and Paul Greene Team Up For GAC Family's Someday At Christmas

Jessica Lowndes and Paul Greene are teaming up!

Great American Family revealed Thursday that Jessica Lowndes (Harmony From the Heart, Angel Falls Christmas), Paul Greene (When Calls the Heart), and Golden Globe ® nominee (Pipe Dreams) and seven-time Grammy Award ® winner (22 nominations), the “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight (“Midnight Train to Georgia,” “That’s What Friends Are For,”) are set to star in Someday at Christmas.

The flick is an original Christmas movie, which is set to premiere on the network this November.

The film reunites Knight with former Motown chief and acclaimed, award-winning writer-producer, Suzanne de Passe (Lonesome Dove, Daytime Divas, The Vivianne Carter Story).

The new film begins production on September 9 and will be part of Great American Christmas, the network’s holiday programming franchise which returns on October 21 with a new slate of original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday and Christmas movies all day and all night through the end of 2022.

“As anticipation builds for year two of Great American Christmas, we are delighted to be working with the incomparable Gladys Knight who has inspired generations of fans by pushing musical boundaries with her numerous hit songs,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media.

“With high caliber performances from Knight and the talented Jessica Lowndes and Paul Greene, Someday at Christmas is a truly magical Christmas movie steeped in original music that audiences will want to see again and again.”

In Someday at Christmas, Holly Bose (Lowndes), a full-time salesclerk and part-time chorus girl, anxiously counts on one hand the number of auditions she has remaining before throwing in the towel on her five-year plan to become a Broadway star.

Holly has several brief and literal run-ins with jingle writer (and seasonal Santa), Jason Murphy (Greene).

There’s a spark, but it’s complicated: Holly has her eye on the world’s biggest stage and Jason is beyond protective about bringing new relationships into his young daughter’s life.

Though well intentioned, Jason makes Holly feel like she’s auditioning for yet another role. It would make sense if romance never happened.

Except for wealthy real estate landlord, Cora Ross (Knight) who turns one bit of magic into another.

Cora has seen the spark between Holly and Jason, and she has her heart set on bringing the two together to star in the town’s annual “Holiday Lane Christmas Concert.”

In Holly, Cora has her aspiring lead, and in Jason, she has a jingle writer capable of writing a new Christmas classic.

With Cora in charge, this off-Broadway show will have everyone falling in love with Christmas.

Executive Producers of Someday at Christmas are Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Jimmy Townsend, Brian Bird, Suzanne de Passe, Joyce Miller Roy, Gladys Knight, William McDowell, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Kathy Ceroni, Ernie Barbarash, and Jessica Lowndes.

