Magnum P.I. Season 4 Deleted Scene: Classified Information Interrupts a Workout

Magnum P.I. Season 4 releases on DVD Wednesday, September 13.

To celebrate, we have an exclusive look at some of the special features on offer for fans of the soon-to-be NBC drama.

One of the best things about getting your favorite shows on DVD is that you also get access to never-before-seen footage.

TV Fanatic has a first look at a scene involving Higgins, who is taking a break from catching bad guys.

She's running along the beach when she is given classified information about a case.

It's a fun scene and adds some context to one of the season's best episodes.

"Based on the classic 1980’s series of the same name, this five-disc collection features every action-packed episode from the critically acclaimed series’ latest season, plus an exclusive gag reel and never-before-seen deleted scenes," reads a press release for the DVD set.

Here is the official description for Magnum P.I. Season 4:

Thomas Magnum (Hernandez) returns in MAGNUM P.I.: THE FOURTH SEASON as Hawaii’s favorite detective and takes on exciting new cases with his partner, Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks, Ready Player One), and friends Rick (Zachary Knighton, “Happy Endings”) and TC (Stephen Hill, “Lewis & Clark”).

Whether it’s aiding a judge who’s been blackmailed, investigating a triple homicide or finding an antidote before time runs out, Magnum and his team are on the case!

Magnum P.I. Season 4 was almost the final season of the hit procedural.

CBS canceled it after four seasons, despite having some of the strongest ratings on television.

Thankfully, NBC swooped in to save the day, ordering two seasons to keep the show alive.

It is nice to know that the show will be back. It has a lot to offer, and we're excited to see how it plays out on NBC instead of CBS.

Take a look at the clip below.

