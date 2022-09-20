Marc Blucas to Star Opposite Candace Cameron Bure in GAC Movie A Christmas... Present

Marc Blucas is teaming up with Candace Cameron Bure.

Great American Family today announced Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys, Swagger) has joined the cast of A Christmas…Present, co-starring with Candace Cameron Bure

The movie is set to premiere in November 2022.

The film is the concept of Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment and her inaugural project since signing a partnership agreement with Great American Media to develop, produce, and star in original content across the company’s portfolio of brands.

The new film will be part of Great American Christmas, the network’s holiday programming franchise which returns on October 21 with a new slate of original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday and Christmas movies all day and all night through the end of 2022.

In A Christmas…Present, Bure and Blucas play Maggie and Eric Larson, professionals and parents of a busy family who make the decision to travel to Maggie’s widowed brother’s home for Christmas.

Everyone in the family has different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth and Gerald Webb are producing the project on behalf of Candy Rock Entertainment.

Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Jimmy Townsend are executive producers.

Brent Ryan Green produces.

Michael Shepard and Bradley M. Goodman are supervising producers. Marlisa Fruehauf associate produces. Talia Bella is line producer. Lesley Demetriades directs A Christmas…Present. Written by Rick Garman.

"A Christmas … Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what's right in front of our eyes," Bure said in a statement when the project was announced earlier this month.

"The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it's through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what's most important."

