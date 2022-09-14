MasterChef Renewed for Season 13 at FOX

Masterchef will be back for another season at FOX.

The series has landed a renewal for Season 13, hours ahead of its season finale.

The hit series features award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

The network has revealed that the series averages 4.7 million multi-platform viewers, marking a +108% lift from Live + Same Day.

Expanding to two hours on August 17, the series has led FOX to two consecutive Wednesday night wins among Adults 18-49.

The series is FOX's most-watched summer show and ranks #3 amongst all broadcast networks, coming in behind Big Brother and America's Got Talent.

On the Season 12 finale episode of Masterchef: Back to Win, airing tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 14 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT), "former judge Christina Tosi of Milk Bar returns and a winner is crowned," FOX teases.

"The three remaining chefs rush against the clock to complete their final three entrees and whip up a gourmet dessert with the help of Tosi."

"Find out who will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize and a complete state-of-the-art kitchen from VIKING.

FOX also revealed that the series is now casting for talented amateur cooks from all types of backgrounds and with a range of cooking styles.

If you think you have what it takes to become the next MasterChef, visit www.masterchefcasting.com for eligibility rules and other terms and conditions.

Masterchef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.