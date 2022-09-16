Max Thieriot Says He Can Keep Up Juggling SEAL Team & Fire Country

Ever since it was announced that Max Thieriot would be headlining the new CBS drama Fire Country, there has been a question mark surrounding his future on SEAL Team.

At the time of the latter's sixth season pickup, Thieriot had not closed a deal to return.

As a result, the SEAL Team Season 5 finale left his character's future up in the air.

Thankfully, Thieriot closed a deal to return to the Paramount+ drama and has revealed that he is juggling the two shows pretty well.

“It’s obviously a juggle, but thankfully, we started SEAL Team season six before we started shooting episode two of Fire Country, so I was able to work it right into the gap in between,” Thieriot said at TCA Friday.

“It’s been crazy, but life’s crazy. I got a couple of kids to throw in there and moving around up to Vancouver to shoot a TV show. But I’m young, and I can keep up. I like staying busy, so it works for me,” he added.

Still, it's hard not to be worried for Clay's future, with the SEAL Team Season 6 trailer strongly suggesting that he's hurt.

Many fans have theorized that the trailer foreshadows his death, and honestly, we wouldn't be surprised.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know Clay has slowly but surely been pulling away from the team.

He wants to be on U.S. soil to watch his son grow up. Stella, his love interest, also worried whenever Clay goes off on missions.

The stakes are always high, after all.

Thieriot co-wrote the story for Fire Country and serves as an executive producer.

It's co-written by executive producers Tony Phelan & Joan Rater (Grey's Anatomy, A Council of Dads). Other EPs include James Strong (pilot only), David Grae, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed (Jerry Bruckheimer Television)

"Seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region," the logline teases

Thieriot stars with Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.