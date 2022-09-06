Megan Hilty's Sister and Brother-in-Law Among 10 Killed in Seattle Plane Crash

Megan Hilty, the star of NBC's Smash, is grieving the loss of her family members.

Tragedy struck on Sunday when a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington's Puget Sound.

Three of Hilty's family members — sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and niece Remy — were among the passengers, according to a press release shared by the U.S. Coast Guard.

"We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca," a statement from the family that was shared by Seattle NBC affiliate King 5 reads.

"Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward," the statement reads.

"We want to thank all the first responders, emergency service agencies of Whidbey Island, Island County, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), and the private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash."

"The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming."

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members."

Mickel was a winemaker and owner of Ross Andrew Wineries.

It was announced Monday that the U.S. Coast Guard had ended its search.

"The Coast Guard has suspended its active search for the remaining nine missing individuals effective at noon," the USCG shared via its official Twitter account.

"All next of kin have been notified of this decision. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased."

Hilty played Ivy Lynn on two seasons of NBC's Smash.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy.

May the victims rest in peace.

