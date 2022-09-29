My Life is Murder Season 3 Trailer: Lucy Lawless and Martin Henderson Return

Are you ready to dive back into the captivating world of My Life is Murder?

The hit Lucy Lawless (Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess) series returns with the unstoppable and mischievous investigator Alexa Crowe solving another case.

The premiere date is Monday, October 10th on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streamer devoted to British and international television.

This season, Martin Henderson (Virgin River) who plays Alexa’s brother will return as a series regular.

Two episodes will premiere weekly on Mondays through November 7.

Alexa Crowe is back in her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand with ten new intriguing cases that pit her against fascinating, powerful and surprising suspects each week – everyone from eccentric billionaires to grieving florists, and tango dancers to fiery fashionistas.

The only thing they have in common is that none of them are expecting Alexa’s unique brand of crime solving, but they quickly learn that you underestimate Alexa Crowe at your own risk.

Proud “lone wolf” Alexa has now built a small community of fierce supporters, friends and fellow investigators in Madison (Ebony Vagulans), Harry (Rawiri Jobe) and Reuben (Joe Naufahu), along with new friends into this unlikely “found family.”

Alexa is surrounded by her brother Will Crowe (Martin Henderson) who was recently released from prison and a Navy Cryptologist (newcomer Tatum Warren-Ngata).

Guest stars this season include Temuera Morrison (The Mandalorian) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi). My Life Is Murder is a Greenstone TV Production for TVNZ and Acorn TV and DCD Rights Ltd., in association with Network 10.

The series’ executive producers are Rachel Antony, Claire Tonkin, Lucy Lawless, Harriet Crampton, Nicky Davies Williams, Pilar Perez and Don Klees, and the producer is Mark Beesley.

Check out the official trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Are you ready for more series?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.