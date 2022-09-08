Pantheon: Daniel Dae Kim Talks AMC+ Animated Drama

Pantheon is one of the most unique TV series in recent memory.

The series got off the ground earlier this month and has amassed a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With many different streaming offerings, it's difficult for many shows to break through.

Since its inception, AMC+ has prided itself in experimenting with different types of content, and Pantheon is the latest example of that.

The animated drama series picks up with a young woman receiving messages from an unknown number that claims to be her deceased father.

Trying to uncover the truth, she stumbles upon a larger conspiracy involving the singularity.

The voice cast is perfect, with names such as Daniel Dae Kim, Maude Apatow, Taylor Schilling, Scoot McNairy, and Aaron Eckhart.

TV Fanatic caught up with Dae Kim ahead of the series premiere, and he was attracted to the show because there was nothing else on TV quite like it.

The former Lost star felt like the themes and messages resonated with today's world in a big way.

The star opened up about picking roles that have meaning to him, revealing that he has to be able to connect with the characters he's playing and the happenings in the world of the projects.

He thinks that Pantheon offers something unique to viewers.

Dae Kim plays David, the father of Katie Chang's Maddie. Maddie is shocked to learn that she's receiving messages from her father, who died of a terminal illness.

The actor liked the idea of the show keeping the memory of David alive through technology.

Dae Kim believes telling the story in animated form has many benefits.

The scale of the story is massive, taking viewers to many different locations, something that might not have been possible as a live-action work.

Pantheon has already been renewed for a second season at the time of our chat, but Dae Kim was unsure whether the series would switch things up to tell an entirely different story about technology in its second season.

