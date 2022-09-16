Pat Sajak on Future As Host of Wheel of Fortune: “The End Is Near”

The Wheel of Fortune, as we know it, could soon be over.

In a new interview celebrating his 40th year as host, Pat Sajak opened up about his future on the hit series.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That’s probably enough,' but this show will not die," Sajak says of the show's resilience to ET.

"It appears I may go before the show," the star adds.

"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he tells ET.

"... It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

For now, the series is moving forward.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Vanna White's puzzle board would be upgraded for the 40th season premiere.

New executive producer Bellamie Blackstone opened up about the changes in a statement to TV Line.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating all of the ways this show has become a staple in so many living rooms, but also to help it grow so we see its 50th season and beyond. We have a beautiful new puzzleboard," it reads.

"We’re trying to give away the most money ever offered on the syndicated version of the show."

"But, more than anything, I want our viewers to continue to enjoy this classic game while adding a few new and interesting twists."

"We are all looking forward to this being our biggest season ever!”

The latest version of the syndicated edition of the series got underway earlier this month.

However, Sajak will also oversee the celebrity edition, which returns for its third season on ABC on September 25.

Sajak is undoubtedly synonymous with the show, so it will be a big change if he exits any time soon.

However, the series started with Chuck Woolery as host back in 1975.

What are your thoughts on Sajak potentially leaving?

