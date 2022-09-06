Pauley Perrette, Ex-NCIS Star, Reveals She Survived Massive Stroke

at .

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has offered fans an update on her health, one year after she suffered a stroke.

Perrette, who played Abby Sciuio for 15 years on the CBS procedural, opened up about the horrifying ordeal in a tweet.

“Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette says in a video.

Pauley Perrette attends Project Angel Food “Lead With Love 2021” at KTLA 5

“It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.”

“Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies, I’m a domestic violence and a rape survivor,” she continued.

Abby's Holiday Spirit

“I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died and I’m still here. I’m feeling really grateful and especially for all my rescue dogs that are over there."

"And I’m here, I’m still here, I feel good. I’ve been through a lot in the last two years.”

Perrette captioned the video, adding, “One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne.”

“And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!” she closed.

Pauley Perrette Onstage

Pauley announced in 2017 that she would be departing NCIS amid a frosty relationship with co-star Mark Harmon.

The star then joined the cast of the CBS comedy series Broke, but revealed after its cancellation that she was done with acting.

"I finally and happily retired! And this is what I was looking forward to," she said on social media in 2020, revealing that she had no contract with a Hollywood studio or modeling agency.

"My rules in life now are 'if my [rescue dogs] don’t care, it’s cool! I only answer to God and animals and plants now. WOOT!!!"

Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto) - NCIS

The star has an impressive list of credits, having appeared on Time of Your Life, That's Life, Frasier, and Magical Make-Over.

While there's a good chance Perrette will never return to NCIS, showrunner Steven D. Binder recently revealed to TV Line that he would like to feel Abby's presence some more.

“I thought we were a little remiss in not [doing that sooner], but there are so many moving parts…. But she is still out there fighting the good fight and watching us, and she is a part of us and we’re a part of her.”  

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS Quotes

McGee: You and Zoe broke up?
Tony: You heard.
McGee: Why didn't you tell me?
Tony: Well the break-up bug's going around. Didn't want you to catch it.

Palmer: No. I don't want to.
Ducky: You don't want to what, Mr. Palmer?
Palmer: I don't want to know how much her liver weighs. I don't want to catalogue her scars. Most of all, I don't want to cut open another friend. Think I've had my limit.

NCIS

NCIS Photos

Uniting - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Making Strides - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
McGee Takes Aim - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
The Plan of Action - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Where is Parker? - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Meeting the Team - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

NCIS Videos

NCIS Season 17 Trailer Reveals Why Ziva is Back
NCIS Season 17 Trailer Reveals Why Ziva is Back
NCIS: Is Cote de Pablo Returning for Season 17?
NCIS: Is Cote de Pablo Returning for Season 17?
NCIS: New Teaser Sheds Light on Ziva Mystery
NCIS: New Teaser Sheds Light on Ziva Mystery
  1. NCIS
  2. Pauley Perrette, Ex-NCIS Star, Reveals She Survived Massive Stroke