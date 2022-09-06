Pauley Perrette, Ex-NCIS Star, Reveals She Survived Massive Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has offered fans an update on her health, one year after she suffered a stroke.

Perrette, who played Abby Sciuio for 15 years on the CBS procedural, opened up about the horrifying ordeal in a tweet.

“Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette says in a video.

“It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.”

“Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies, I’m a domestic violence and a rape survivor,” she continued.

“I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died and I’m still here. I’m feeling really grateful and especially for all my rescue dogs that are over there."

"And I’m here, I’m still here, I feel good. I’ve been through a lot in the last two years.”

Perrette captioned the video, adding, “One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne.”

“And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!” she closed.

Pauley announced in 2017 that she would be departing NCIS amid a frosty relationship with co-star Mark Harmon.

The star then joined the cast of the CBS comedy series Broke, but revealed after its cancellation that she was done with acting.

"I finally and happily retired! And this is what I was looking forward to," she said on social media in 2020, revealing that she had no contract with a Hollywood studio or modeling agency.

"My rules in life now are 'if my [rescue dogs] don’t care, it’s cool! I only answer to God and animals and plants now. WOOT!!!"

The star has an impressive list of credits, having appeared on Time of Your Life, That's Life, Frasier, and Magical Make-Over.

While there's a good chance Perrette will never return to NCIS, showrunner Steven D. Binder recently revealed to TV Line that he would like to feel Abby's presence some more.

“I thought we were a little remiss in not [doing that sooner], but there are so many moving parts…. But she is still out there fighting the good fight and watching us, and she is a part of us and we’re a part of her.”

It’s 9/2

One year ago I had a massive stoke.

Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends,

And daddy

And then

Cousin Wayne



Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far…



And still so grateful,

Still so full of faith,

And STILL HERE! pic.twitter.com/psHokwiHij — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 2, 2022

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.