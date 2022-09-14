Reacher: Shaun Sipos Joins Season 2 of Prime Video Drama

Shaun Sipos is sticking with Prime Video.

The Outer Range actor has landed a lead role on Reacher Season 2, Deadline reports.

The Melrose Place alum has signed a one-year deal to play David O' Donnell.

"He served with Reacher (Ritchson) in 110th, the Army’s unit of Special Investigators, and is like a brother to Reacher," Deadline teases.

Reacher launched on Prime Video in February and made a big impact on viewers.

As a result, the streaming service handed out a Season 2 renewal just three days after its launch.

That kind of speedy renewal is not synonymous with streaming services of late, so the early numbers must have been huge.

"The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child's creation of one of entertainment's most well-known heroes, Nick Santora's original approach to the storytelling, Alan's brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

"The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video's biggest series debuts, and we can't wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show."

"The entire Reacher team - cast, production, writers, etc. - is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received," said Santora.

"Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great Season Two."

"Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of Reacher was a total delight - they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So I'm thrilled we'll be working together again, for season two," said Childs.

"This is very exciting news, and I can't wait to get started. Reacher couldn't be in better hands."

Reacher Season 2 is set to follow the 11th book the Reacher series.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.