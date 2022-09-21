Sarah Michelle Gellar Almost Turned Down Wolf Pack But The Script Changed Her Mind

Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to return to the small screen later this year with the Paramount+ YA drama series Wolf Pack.

Gellar is, of course, best known for playing Buffy Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Wolf Pack will be the closest project in tone to the WB/UPN series that made her a household name.

During the TCA panel for Wolf Pack, the star said she had no intention of joining the cast of this new show.

“I’ve been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to Wolf Pack],” she shared during the panel, according to Deadline.

“When I read the script, it was the first time where my interest was so piqued."

"One of the beauties of Buffy was the sort of metaphorical aspect of it. These real monsters were the metaphors for the horror of high school and to me, that’s what made the show so important and why it stands the test of time," the actress shared.

"So when I read the script [for Wolf Pack], and I spoke to Jeff, we discussed the issues he wanted to tackle mainly anxiety and depression among children, specifically having to do with their use of devices and the lack of connectivity."

"It’s something that I think about all the time, and it’s so prominent.”

“But at the same time, I love water cooler shows. I want to be on a show that everyone’s talking about," the star added.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire.

As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Gellar stars as arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, "a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles," character description teases.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.