See Exclusive Clip: A Tense Exchange Changes Everything

Looking ahead to See Season 3 Episode 3, airing Friday on Apple TV+, we have a lot to unpack.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek of "This Land Is Your Land," which finds Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) and Maghra (Hera Hilmar) having a complicated conversation.

See Season 3 has thus far been building the tension as the hit drama series prepares for its endgame.

We learned ahead of the season premiere that the show would be wrapping up, and you can tell the series is getting ready for one last battle.

"Almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest," the official logline reads.

"But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more."

Check out the exclusive clip below.

Starring alongside Momoa and Hilmar in the third season are ensemble cast members Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

The series is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström, and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner.

The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Catch the rest of the final season as it plays out Fridays on Apple TV+.

