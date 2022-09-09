See Season 3 Episode 3 Review: This Is Your Land

Yes!

Sibeth is fucking crazy, and it is long past the time someone does something about her. If only they could catch her!

See Season 3 Episode 3 picks up a little after Maghra and Baba Voss discover that Sibeth had escaped -- or so they thought. What follows is frustration, more hate, a reunion of lovers, a new father, and healing due to Baba's presence.

This episode moved a bit from the threat of the new weapon and focused on individual characters. We got to see a little bit of depth to Charlotte. We saw her inner desires and fears. It also revealed Kofun's objections to being the father of this baby.

Maghra is lucky to have Tamacti on her side. This man has been doing this job for over twenty years, and with that experience, he can't be rivaled. Without Baba and Paris, she doesn't have many people on her side she trusts. Harlan and Tamacti's allyship is a welcome, if not a needed, relief.

The Harlan and Trivantian ambassador situation is one that found that it could complicate things. Both of these people are high-ranking in their respective governments. Being involved romantically with each other is not a good idea. It is something that has the potential to blow up hard in their faces.

They also have a history. Whatever happened between them in the past can happen again. If it were mutually agreed that they shouldn't continue this any longer, that would be good. But if they ended things on bad terms and are now taking advantage of their reduced responsibilities, that's bad.

But for now, all we can be is glad that this is happening because it might just delay war for a while longer.

Tamacti Jun: Must be one hell of a cock.

Until now, we were presented with Tamacti as a tough, no-nonsense man. But when he discovers that Maghra is whoring Harlan out, that might easily be one of the series' funniest reactions and words.

Sibeth is the luckiest woman. If Baba wasn't in prison, I'm confident he wouldn't leave any stone unturned to find her. The loss of Paris is something I'm sure will affect the rest of Baba's days. Baba Voss being locked up is beneficial to some people, however.

Maghra can finally get honest counsel from Baba. She can also ask him for help concerning the Kofun situation. Did they think bars that weak could keep Baba in jail?

The vacuum created by Tamacti's departure from leading the witch hunters is one of the most dangerous things that Pennsa is facing. Like in real life, someone else will rise either by desire or organically to fill this gap when a power vacuum materializes.

The best you can hope for is that someone evil doesn't occupy this space. The sighted people all over Pennsa and other kingdoms are not so lucky. Hate has escalated to unseen proportions.

Kofun being attacked and overpowered in broad daylight is just a taste of what will come if Maghra doesn't do something fast.

Until this point, Kofun hadn't known that Baba was back in Pennsa. Their reunion and interaction are something that Kofun desperately needs. Baba serves a multitude of roles for those close to him. He is a guide, protector, advisor, and anchor.

Maghra's role has become even more complicated. She expresses displeasure with the many problems that keep piling up for her to solve. But the actual test comes after Kofun is attacked. This directly intersects with her role as queen and that of a mother. Her first instinct is to protect her children.

Maghra: Their insurgency is giving other people the nerve to act against my children. I want every last one of them arrested.

Tamacti: To what end?

One thing that I found that Trivante is better at than Pennsa is when it comes to leadership. While the final word rests on one person in Pennsa, Trivantians do it differently. They consult each other. The triangle has to agree before deciding on the course of action.

Kofun's feelings are finally revealed. Surprisingly, he didn't harbor any negative sentiments towards his son. He loves Wolffe. Baba's ability to see that he's just scared that he might mess up fatherhood is a true testament to Baba's fatherly prowess.

After spending some time with him, I think Wolffe will become the center of Kofun's life. Don't forget that Kofun has to protect him from his murderous super bitch of a mother -- Sibeth.

The reunion between Wren and Haniwa went much better than I'd thought. Maybe it's because they haven't been together for a while and had some catching up, but I thought it might be rougher. I have a feeling that something is coming for them. We all know TV doesn't allow romantic bliss.

I honestly did not see Kofun helping Sibeth coming. It was the easiest thing to think.

While in hiding, we realize just how good at the queen thing Sibeth is. Even in the direst of straits, she is still in queen mode. She was gathering information, asking for more details, and exerting authority over those close. I am convinced she was always meant to stand and walk alone because she would devour any man besides her.

The decision that Maghra made concerning the rogue hunters is a testament that she may be a good leader. In my review of See Season 3 Episode 2, I said that she might not be cut out for this, but I'm glad she has proven me wrong.

The actual test of a leader is not by how ruthless she can be. It is not by how rigid they are in enforcing laws. They can judge a case by its own merits without applying a one size fits all judgment. The hunters who were hung had this coming. You don't just go attacking a queen's children, do you now?

She was smart enough to understand that the other witch hunters were doing what they had been doing for a long time. Again, people don't just abandon their sentiments because legislation has been passed. It takes time.

Earlier, there had been some disagreement between Maghra and Tamacti on handling the witch hunters. However, when she pardons some of them, Tamacti is pleasantly surprised.

This decision might help heal whatever wounds may have been inflicted by their little altercation.

At this point, I am over Sibeth. I would like to see her gone, but at the same time, I find her to be way too entertaining.

The confrontation between her and Baba Voss proves how much of a narcissist she is. All this while, she wanted to use Wolffe as a pawn in her long game. But now that it has all unraveled, she finds him as worthless as anyone else.

I'm curious to know what you think her next step is -- if she has any steps left.

Do you think she might change her mind about Wolffe and come for him, or will she go live the rest of her days in solitude?

Let us know in the comments below.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.