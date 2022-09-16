Tales of the Walking Dead Season Finale Exclusive Clip: A Terrifying Encounter

Tales of the Walking Dead is saying the spookiest story for last.

It's hard to believe it, but the season finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.

The final chapter is a haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house.

A New Home - Tales of the Walking Dead

There, they encounter frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house that take a toll on the couple's psyche and relationship.

TV Fanatic has already screened the episode, and you're in for a treat.

Listening - Tales of the Walking Dead

The episode is very different from the five that came before it, highlighting the series' plan to experiment with varying techniques of storytelling.

Danny Ramirez plays Eric, while Daniella Pineda takes on the role of Idalia, our focal characters for this final story.

Their relationship is tested in many ways, and AMC was kind enough to share the first look for fans of the series.

We see Idalia washing blood off her neck, only for a pair of hands to appear around her neck.

Beyond the Walls - Tales of the Walking Dead

It's scary stuff, but it should excite horror fans for the rest of the episode.

We still don't know whether Tales of the Walking Dead will return, but there are many stories to tell in a world ravaged by zombies.

The series has proven as much.

Have a look at the exclusive clip below.

What are your thoughts on it?

Will you be checking out the episode when it airs?

If you want to watch it now, it's already available on AMC+.

Cool, right?

Searching for Meaning in a Haunted House - Tales of the Walking Dead

Return to TV Fanatic early next week for a post-mortem with Danny Ramirez.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Tales of the Walking Dead Quotes

There's nothing wrong with getting older. Come on. Let's finish this outside.

Joe

Joe: What'll happen first: the world ends or I pay off my shelter? DotTheEye, my hubs would leave me if he knew I upgraded to a platinum bunker. My sister thinks I'm too depressed. Let me tell ya, she's the one who's not seeing things clearly. You and I, we're just getting ready. My husband, Tom, he passed last month. I'm alone now. I'm so sorry. But you got me. Digitally, at least. You're the only one who gets me. Let's meet IRL. feel the same. But meeting? Are you afraid? Goddamn coward.

Tales of the Walking Dead

