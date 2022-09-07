The Acolyte: Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Star Wars Series Cast

The Acolyte is moving forward at Disney+, and there's an exciting new casting announcement.

Deadline reported this week that Jodie Turner-Smith is finalizing a deal to join the Star Wars universe TV series.

The only confirmed cast member so far is Amanda Stenberg.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have both been secretive about projects set in that universe in the past.

There's a good chance the series already has a complete cast, and more details will be revealed as filming gets underway.

Turner-Smith's previous TV credits include True Blood, Mad Dogs, The Last Ship, Nightflyers, and Anne Boleyn.

Details of her role on The Acolyte are being kept under wraps, which is par for the course with these shows.

Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) is on board to showrun this series that takes place a full century before Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace.

“My relationship with Star Wars probably runs the span of most of my life, and it has changed over the decades,” Headland previously told A.V. Club.

“When I was younger, I devoured the films on home video and absolutely loved them — just a deep connection to the original trilogy.”

Stenberg's casting was first revealed earlier this year.

“Next stop: a galaxy far, far away… I am so excited to finally announce I’m joining Star Wars: #TheAcolyte! Honored is an understatement. May the Force be with you,” Stenberg shared on social media earlier this year.

Disney+ has been expanding the universes of some of its most popular franchises.

The live-action Star Wars fare on the streaming service currently includes Obi Wan-Kenobi, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Andor.

Turner-Smith's casting might be confirmed during Disney+ Day this week.

We already know Thor 4 and Pinnochio are among the specials planned for the big day.

There will undoubtedly be more Star Wars-related announcements on the day.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.