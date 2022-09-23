The Cleaning Lady Round Table: How Will Marco's Death Affect the Family?

That's the way to deliver a season premiere.

During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1, the series escalated when Marco died in an accident while confronting his family after kidnapping Luca.

TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss the accidental death and everything else in the season premiere.

The Cleaning Lady returned darker and even more unpredictable. Grade the Season 2 premiere.

Jasmine: Ohhh. I would give it a solid B+. They picked up where things left off a bit, the stakes seem much higher than before, and I am just so invested in everything.

It's so damn good to have The Cleaning Lady Back, and I can already tell they're about to take us on a ride. Also, Arman looked damn near edible in that prison jumpsuit. How does he look good in literally anything? I hate him for that! I mean, I don't, let's be honest, but it's just so rude of him.

Whitney: I loved it! I thought it was the perfect kind of premiere because it did a great job connecting us to the last season's finale and escalated those plot points while introducing some new ones. The best thing about The Cleaning Lady for me has always been how fast things move. There is never a dull moment, and that was true here. I would give it an A-.

Laura: I loved it too! As Whitney mentioned, it tied up loose ends from the season finale while escalating new stories immediately. The Cleaning Lady excels at action-packed stories that still tug at your heartstrings. The Season 2 premiere was no exception, and I'd give it an A- as well.

What were your thoughts about Fiona defending Marco and the tension between her and Thony?

Jasmine: Did it get on my nerves? Yes. Did I get it? Also, yes.

At the end of the day, he was her brother. It's just automatic to want to defend your siblings or give them the benefit of the doubt... to a degree. Sibling dynamics are tricky.

I think it's also hard for Fiona because she's sitting there watching in real-time as Thony gets deeply involved with Arman and his operation, and she sees that something is going on there with the two, no matter what Thony says. I think this tension is a culmination of all of that.

Whitney: I can't stand Marco, but that's her brother. They have a history that we don't know much about, so I can understand why her first instinct was to protect him.

Laura: While it also grated on my nerves. I also understood it. Sibling loyalty can run deep even if we don't understand it. It bothered me that she kept defending him to her kids when they started to see Marco for who he was, especially Chris.

As Jasmine said, I think Fiona is in a rough spot. She's seen Thony become more independent in a different world and fall in love with Arman, so that's also hard for her to reconcile, which has caused tension.

Do you think the Feds know who has the money?

Jasmine: I don't think they know YET.

Whitney: I agree with Jasmine. I don't think they know at this point, but I think they will soon.

Laura: I hope you both are correct, which will give Thony another chance to get Arman out of prison.

Were you surprised by Marco's death, and what effects do you think it will have on Chris and the family?

Jasmine: I was surprised by Marco's death. I didn't anticipate him dying, just him going back to the Philippines solo.

I'm most concerned about Chris, who I absolutely adored in this episode. I think that's a lot for a teenager to carry on their conscience, and so many factors, like immigration status, make it more heartbreaking.

After that, his mental and emotional health will lead to a compelling story incorporating him more. And this blackmail situation is a mess. I think it'll bring them closer together.

Whitney: I was, and I wasn't. I was because I wasn't expecting a somewhat central character to die in the premiere, but at the same time, the show moves so quickly that it wasn't that shocking that the "solution" to that story was to kill Marco.

I am also concerned for Chris, but I wonder what the ramifications for the family will be beyond just those in Vegas. They had a life in the Philippines, and I assume more family, so I wonder if others will be looking into Marco's death aside from the police.

Laura: Like both of you, I assumed the series would do something to get rid of Marco, but I wasn't necessarily expecting him to be killed off. I'm not sad about it. I never liked Marco.

I am concerned about Chris. This will be an interesting arc to see how his emotional and mental health is affected and how far Thony and Fiona will go to protect him. I'm excited to see the entire family involved in it.

However, as Whitney mentioned, what will they tell Marco and Fiona's parents when they ask what happened?

How long do you suspect Arman will be in prison, and how do you think he will get out?

Jasmine: I cannot imagine Arman being in prison for too much longer. He can't protect himself enough! I feel like he has some trick up his sleeve to get out. Or maybe Nadia will be the key to him getting out.

Whitney: I want Arman out ASAP, but I must admit prison looks good on him. They need to incorporate orange into his wardrobe!

I can't imagine he's in jail for more than another episode or two. There's only so long you can keep the male lead so isolated.

Laura: I also hope Arman won't be in prison much longer. While he does look sexy in an orange jumpsuit, we can't risk him getting hurt again.

What was your favorite part of the Season 2 premiere?

Jasmine: My boy was literally sitting in prison wearing an orange jumpsuit waiting for Thony to come through for him, and he STILL was genuinely concerned for Thony and wanted to help when Marco kidnapped their kid.

I also thought the girls going from place to place and Fiona donning all those disguises was fun.

Whitney: The way Jasmine and I will always be here week after week stanning Arman Morales! I also loved his phone call with Thony and that little jealous line about Thony not needing him anymore.

I also liked the scene with Arman and Garrett because their antagonistic relationship is fun to watch.

Laura: We are definitely the Arman Morales fan club. I did love their phone call as well.

I loved Fiona's outfits as they were trying to move the money. I also appreciated how much Chris has evolved as a character; his main concern was checking on Luca.

What do you want to see this season on The Cleaning Lady?

Jasmine: The Cleaning Lady is part of a rare few shows I trust to entertain and excite me no matter what. I can't even say I have specific expectations. I know it will be good, and I want to see whatever they throw our way!

Whitney: I can't wait for the addition of Naveen Andrews and seeing what a new character will do to change the dynamics we have. I know this show will continue to move quickly and give us all the action and romance we deserve! I can't wait to see how they expand upon season 1 and keep us invested. The premiere was an excellent start!

Laura: I'm excited about many things since the Cleaning Lady never fails to entertain me. I can't wait to see how Thony and Arman's relationship evolves even further. I'm excited about a storyline involving the entire family and hope they gain a new understanding of how Thony covers up crimes. It's going to be a rollercoaster ride!

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. What do you think of our round table responses? Chime in below in the comments.

The Cleaning Lady airs Mondays on FOX.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.